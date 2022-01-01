ATB Capital Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.75.
TSE TA opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.97. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
