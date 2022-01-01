ATB Capital Boosts TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.75.

TSE TA opened at C$14.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.97. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$9.57 and a twelve month high of C$14.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

