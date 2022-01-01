Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $695.72

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $695.72, but opened at $718.00. Atrion shares last traded at $718.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $725.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atrion by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Atrion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.