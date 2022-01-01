August J. Troendle Sells 16,750 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $3,687,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MEDP opened at $217.64 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

