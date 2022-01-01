Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 856,870 shares.The stock last traded at $28.07 and had previously closed at $26.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

