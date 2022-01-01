Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.93.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 46.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $103.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.