Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $2,381,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth $161,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,321 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,749 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

