Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE AVNT opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. Avient has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after acquiring an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

