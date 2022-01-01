Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

AXON traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and sold 651,274 shares valued at $119,707,060. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

