Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Barclays alerts:

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.