Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Down 1.2%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.80. 55,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 22,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the third quarter worth about $144,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Battalion Oil by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

