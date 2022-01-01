BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.96. BayCom has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BayCom by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

