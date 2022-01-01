Bbva USA Sells 927 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bbva USA reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Square were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $161.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

