BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.71% from the stock’s previous close.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

