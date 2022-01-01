BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of BLU opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

