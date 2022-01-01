Belt Finance (BELT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687,031.00

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00004987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $687,031.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

