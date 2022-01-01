Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €254.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €235.25 ($267.33).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €207.65 ($235.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €202.48 and a 200 day moving average of €202.67. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.