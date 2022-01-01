Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Up 0.9%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 600 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.80). 4,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 23,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.73).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 647.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,054.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £54.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

Best of the Best Company Profile (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

