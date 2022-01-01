BetterBetting (BETR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $333,228.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005414 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

