BioDelivery Sciences International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,295 call options on the company. This is an increase of 224% compared to the average daily volume of 1,018 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 18,587 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 392,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,765 over the last three months. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

