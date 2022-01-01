BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Reaches $189.48 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $189.48 million and $43.15 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007020 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

