Biswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.70 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular exchanges. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $164.95 million and $10.70 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biswap has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

