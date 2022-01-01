Biswap Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $164.95 million and $10.70 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

