BitcoinPoS One Day Trading Volume Hits $290.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $250,196.27 and $290.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,260,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,048,845 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

