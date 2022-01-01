BitSend Hits One Day Volume of $12.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $45,505.85 and approximately $12.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00291353 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003668 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,016,909 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

