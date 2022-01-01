Bonfida 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00008052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $170.91 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.67 or 0.07859277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,329.89 or 0.99735135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00053796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

