Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.