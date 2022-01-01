Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 259 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after buying an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in V.F. by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,683,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

