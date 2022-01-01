Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 1,286 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

