Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce $3.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 million to $12.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million.

APVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 140,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,679. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

