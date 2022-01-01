Brokerages Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $249.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.32 million. eHealth reported sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in eHealth in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 399,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of -0.14. eHealth has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.