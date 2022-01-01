Brokerages Set ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Target Price at $25.19

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 515.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after buying an additional 2,315,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 506,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 609,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,032. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

