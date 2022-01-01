Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $29.67

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

DAN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

