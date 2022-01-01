Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

