Brokerages Set Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
DTEGY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
