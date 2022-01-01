Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Target Price at $358.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$6.53 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

