Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Target Price at $358.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $705.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF remained flat at $$6.53 during trading hours on Monday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

