Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $28.60

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,006. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

