Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

