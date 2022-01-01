ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.0996 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $5,272.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.07777290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.66 or 0.99668130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007739 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

