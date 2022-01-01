Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Tops $43,774.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $43,774.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.50 or 0.07926940 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

