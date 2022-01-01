Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 67,511 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.5% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,294,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,648,000 after buying an additional 1,448,552 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,186,000 after purchasing an additional 431,610 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,710,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,548,000 after purchasing an additional 255,356 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $59.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

