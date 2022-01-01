Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 245,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.77 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.