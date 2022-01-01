Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes $282,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $229.63 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $190.88 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

