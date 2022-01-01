Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,967,000 after buying an additional 931,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of COF opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.98 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

