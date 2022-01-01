Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at $11,592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,241. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

