CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives $154.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.45.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CarMax by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $130.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

