Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $411.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will post $411.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $420.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 389,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a market cap of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.66.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.