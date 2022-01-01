Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 469,976 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 469,976 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $44,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,733,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

