Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,001 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.41% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 287,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 115,897 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

