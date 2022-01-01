Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $10.34 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.78% of Getty Realty worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Getty Realty by 875.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Getty Realty by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.