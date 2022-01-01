Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 209,173 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,173 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $29,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $50,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

