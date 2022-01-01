Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 223,522 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,522 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 8.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned about 0.51% of Prologis worth $474,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The company has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

